Sevier D. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(2): 91-92.
(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
...Recent research by the Military Suicide Research Consortium shows that when asked why they tried to kill themselves, military individuals indicated that out of 33 answer choices one particularly resonated: the desire to end intense emotional distress.2 Something is indeed pushing veterans in particular to end their lives, with their rate of suicide currently 1.5 times that of their age contemporaries in the greater society.3
