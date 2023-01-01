Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined whether the tendency to interpret situation-specific information as indicating one is a liability on others (i.e., burden-related interpretation bias) is associated with beliefs that one is a burden on others (perceived burdensomeness) and suicide thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: 888 participants completed interpretation bias tasks and measures of perceived burdensomeness, suicide ideation and suicide attempt, and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: Burden-related interpretation bias was significantly associated with perceived burdensomeness, suicide ideation, and a lifetime suicide attempt. Perceived burdensomeness mediated the associations between burden-related interpretation bias and suicide thoughts and behaviors. These associations largely remained significant after controlling for depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: These results identify burden-related interpretations as an information processing bias related to the belief that one is a burden on others and suicide thoughts and behaviors. As such, they set the stage for the development and evaluation of approaches to intervene on burden-related interpretation bias to prevent and/or reduce suicide thoughts and behaviors. © 2023, The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

Language: en