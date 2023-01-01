|
Pettit JW, Buitron V, Hill RM. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: We examined whether the tendency to interpret situation-specific information as indicating one is a liability on others (i.e., burden-related interpretation bias) is associated with beliefs that one is a burden on others (perceived burdensomeness) and suicide thoughts and behaviors.
Language: en
suicide; suicidal ideation; perceived burdensomeness; interpretation bias