Thoma MV, Goreis A, Rohner SL, Nater UM, Heim E, Höltge J. Ment. Health Relig. Cult. 2023; 26(7): 644-662.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: This study collected quantifiable data on the characteristics, health, and well-being of individuals who left or were expelled from a fundamentalist Christian faith community in Austria, Germany, or Switzerland.
Language: en
well-being; health; risk; vulnerability; characteristics; Former Jehovah’s witnesses