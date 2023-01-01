Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study collected quantifiable data on the characteristics, health, and well-being of individuals who left or were expelled from a fundamentalist Christian faith community in Austria, Germany, or Switzerland.



METHODS: Data were collected using an online survey.



RESULTS: This study assessed a sample of former Jehovah's Witnesses (N = 424, M age = 42.14, SD age = 12.57, 65% female). Most participants (66%) were born into this faith community. Half the sample left voluntarily, 21% were expelled, and 31% left due to having experienced abuse or maltreatment. One third reported suicidal thoughts; 10% had attempted suicide. The sample (especially women) reported relatively high levels of child maltreatment, moderate current health, clinically significant symptoms, high levels of stress, and low quality of life. Participants who left due to abuse or maltreatment reported more symptoms and child maltreatment.



DISCUSSION: Women and survivors of child maltreatment may represent particularly vulnerable sub-groups of former Jehovah's Witnesses. © 2023 The Author(s). Published by Informa UK Limited, trading as Taylor & Francis Group.

Language: en