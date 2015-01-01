Abstract

To enhance the trajectory tracking accuracy and manoeuvring stability performance of semi-trailer trains, a Third-order Multi-point Preview (TMP) drive model is designed, based on the Sliding Mode Control (SMC) theory. Firstly, a linear three-Degree-of-Freedom (3-DOF) model of a three-axis semi-trailer train was built, and the validity of which is verified. Lateral deviation of the vehicle preview point is used to determine the optimal rate of change of the optimal lateral acceleration. Then, the SMC drive controller is designed based on the consideration of the semi-trailer train yaw rate and articulated angle. Finally, the TMP-SMC driver model has been simulated and tested in a Double Line Change (DLC) condition, using a combined simulation of MATLAB/Simulink and TruckSim. The designed TMP-SMC driver model significantly enhances the trajectory following accuracy at low speeds and the manoeuvring stability at high speeds of semi-trailer trains, and reduces the driver's steering effort.



Keywords: semi-trailer train; lateral driver model; third-order preview; sliding mode control; tracking accuracy; manoeuvring stability; steering effort.

Language: en