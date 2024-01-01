SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

DeBlieux PJ, Alexander LF, Nookala N, Nereim C. Adv. Pediatr. 2024; 71(1): 41-54.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yapd.2024.01.003

38944488

Gun violence (GV) and safety is a contentious topic in the United States, despite increasing morbidity and mortality among children and adolescents. It is important for physicians to take a role in preventing future GV. This article aims to present several methods that physicians can use to prevent GV in their own communities, ranging from implementation of large-scale intervention programs to simple screenings and anticipatory guidance. As the problem of GV persists, it is important for physicians to use their role to identify individuals who are at high-risk and advocate for changes that will benefit their future health.


Humans; *Physician's Role; Child; United States/epidemiology; Prevention; Firearms; Adolescent; Mortality; Gun violence; Harm reduction; *Gun Violence/prevention & control; Community-based interventions; Pediatricians; Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control/epidemiology

