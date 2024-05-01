Abstract

The issue of obstetric violence is internationally acknowledged as a serious violation of human rights. First identified by the Committee of Experts of the Inter-American Belém do Pará Convention in 2012, it is recognized as a form of gender-based violence that infringes upon women's rights during childbirth. Nations such as Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and certain regions in Spain have implemented laws against it, highlighting its severity and the need for protective legislation. Major international organizations, including WHO and the Council of Europe, advocate for the elimination of disrespectful and abusive treatment in maternity care. In 2019, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women called on states to protect women's human rights in reproductive services by enforcing laws, prosecuting perpetrators, and providing compensation to victims. However, despite advances, there remains institutional and systemic resistance to recognizing obstetric violence, which undermines trust in healthcare and impacts women's quality of life. Addressing this violence is imperative, requiring education and training in women's human rights for all healthcare professionals. As part of the coalition of experts from various organizations (InterOVO), we respond to the publication by EAPM, EBCOG, and EMA: "Joint Position Statement: Substandard and Disrespectful Care in Labor - Because Words Matter." We are committed to preventing and mitigating obstetric violence and improving care for women and newborns.

