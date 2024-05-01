|
Guyodo J. Soins Psychiatr. 2024; 45(353): 44-48.
Portrait d'un IPA PSM spécialisé en prévention du suicide
(Copyright © 2024, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)
38944539
Suicide prevention is a major public health issue, both nationally and internationally. The management of suicidal patients leaving emergency departments is crucial to preventing the risk of suicidal recurrence. Advanced practice nurses in psychiatry and mental health can provide real added value thanks to their specialist training, their ability to carry out a comprehensive and detailed clinical assessment, their mastery of medicinal and non-medicinal therapeutic interventions, their skills in coordinating the various players involved in the care pathway, their commitment to prevention and their skills in supporting the development of the skills of care and research teams.
Language: fr
Humans; suicide; prevention; France; Curriculum; Interdisciplinary Communication; prévention; *Suicide Prevention; *Advanced Practice Nursing; *Psychiatric Nursing; advanced practice nurse; infirmier en pratique avancée; Intersectoral Collaboration; mention psychiatrie et santé mentale; post-emergency care; posturgence; psychiatry and mental health