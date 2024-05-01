Abstract

Suicide prevention is a major public health issue, both nationally and internationally. The management of suicidal patients leaving emergency departments is crucial to preventing the risk of suicidal recurrence. Advanced practice nurses in psychiatry and mental health can provide real added value thanks to their specialist training, their ability to carry out a comprehensive and detailed clinical assessment, their mastery of medicinal and non-medicinal therapeutic interventions, their skills in coordinating the various players involved in the care pathway, their commitment to prevention and their skills in supporting the development of the skills of care and research teams.



===



La prévention du suicide est un enjeu majeur de santé publique, tant au niveau national qu'international. La prise en charge des patients suicidants sortant des urgences est cruciale pour prévenir le risque de réitération suicidaire. L'infirmier en pratique avancée mention psychiatrie et santé mentale, peut apporter une réelle plus-value grâce à sa formation spécialisée, sa capacité à réaliser une évaluation clinique globale et fine, sa maîtrise des interventions thérapeutiques médicamenteuses et non médicamenteuses, sa qualification à coordonner les différents acteurs du parcours de soins, son engagement dans la prévention et ses aptitudes dans l'accompagnement à la montée en compétences des équipes de soins et en recherche.

Language: fr