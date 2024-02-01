|
Citation
|
Plummer CJ, Abramson N. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 523-533.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38945648
|
Abstract
|
Concussions are the most common type of traumatic brain injury. They result from external force to the head that causes a neuro-metabolic cascade to unfold. This can then lead to a variety of symptoms in the domains of physical, cognition, mood, and sleep. Concussions are a clinical diagnosis but it is important to rule out acute intracranial pathology through a detailed history and physical examination in addition to possible head imaging. Treatment should include an individualized approach that focuses on what domains are affected after concussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Return to work; *Brain Concussion/therapy/complications; Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; Post-concussive syndrome; Return to play