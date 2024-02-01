Abstract

Concussions are the most common type of traumatic brain injury. They result from external force to the head that causes a neuro-metabolic cascade to unfold. This can then lead to a variety of symptoms in the domains of physical, cognition, mood, and sleep. Concussions are a clinical diagnosis but it is important to rule out acute intracranial pathology through a detailed history and physical examination in addition to possible head imaging. Treatment should include an individualized approach that focuses on what domains are affected after concussion.

Language: en