SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Laker SR, Nicolosi C. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 547-558.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2024.02.007

PMID

38945650

Abstract

Sports-related concussions (SRC) have been a topic of interest for decades and are a prevalent risk of sports participation. The definition of SRC continues to evolve but includes a plausible mechanism and associated symptoms of injury. Rates of concussion vary among sports, and many sports have adopted rule changes to limit this risk for its athletes. There has been a considerable effort to prevent the occurrence of SRC, as well as a focus on safe return to learn and sport alike. There is growing concern about the ramifications of concussions, which will continue to warrant further investigation.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Traumatic brain injury; Sports medicine; Concussion; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Brain Concussion/prevention & control; Sports concussion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print