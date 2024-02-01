|
Citation
Laker SR, Nicolosi C. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 547-558.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38945650
Abstract
Sports-related concussions (SRC) have been a topic of interest for decades and are a prevalent risk of sports participation. The definition of SRC continues to evolve but includes a plausible mechanism and associated symptoms of injury. Rates of concussion vary among sports, and many sports have adopted rule changes to limit this risk for its athletes. There has been a considerable effort to prevent the occurrence of SRC, as well as a focus on safe return to learn and sport alike. There is growing concern about the ramifications of concussions, which will continue to warrant further investigation.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Traumatic brain injury; Sports medicine; Concussion; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Brain Concussion/prevention & control; Sports concussion