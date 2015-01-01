SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Halverson TF, Calhoun PS, Elbogen EB, Andover MS, Beckham JC, Pugh MJ, Kimbrel NA. Death Stud. 2024; 48(3): 238-249.

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a robust predictor of suicide attempts. However, understanding of NSSI and associated treatment utilization among Veterans is limited. Although impairment may be assumed, few studies examine the association between NSSI and psychosocial functioning, a core component of the rehabilitation framework of mental health. In a national survey of Veterans, current NSSI (n = 88) was associated with higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors and more severe psychosocial impairment after adjusting for demographics and probable diagnoses of posttraumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, and alcohol use disorder, compared to Veterans without NSSI (n = 979). Only half of Veterans with NSSI were engaged with mental health services, with few appointments attended, suggesting that these Veterans are not receiving treatment interventions.

RESULTS underscore the adverse outcomes associated with NSSI. Underutilization of mental health services highlights the importance of screening for NSSI among Veterans to improve psychosocial outcomes.


Depressive Disorder, Major; Humans; Mental Health Services; Risk Factors; Self-Injurious Behavior; Suicidal Ideation; Veterans

