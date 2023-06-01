Abstract

OBJECTIVES: (1) Adapt evidence-based hypnosis-enhanced cognitive therapy (HYP-CT) for inpatient rehabilitation setting; and (2) determine feasibility of a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of HYP-CT intervention for pain after spinal cord injury (SCI).

STUDY DESIGN: Pilot non-randomized controlled trial.

SETTING: Inpatient rehabilitation unit.

PARTICIPANTS: English-speaking patients admitted to inpatient rehabilitation after SCI reporting current pain of at least 3 on a 0-10 scale. Persons with severe psychiatric illness, recent suicide attempt or elevated risk, or significant cognitive impairment were excluded. Consecutive sample of 53 patients with SCI-related pain enrolled, representing 82% of eligible patients.

INTERVENTION: Up to 4 sessions of HYP-CT Intervention, each 30-60 minutes long.

METHODS: Participants were assessed at baseline and given the choice to receive HYP-CT or Usual Care.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Participant enrollment and participation and acceptability of intervention. Exploratory analyses examined the effect of intervention on pain and cognitive appraisals of pain.

RESULTS: In the HYP-CT group, 71% completed at least 3 treatment sessions and reported treatment benefit and satisfaction with the treatment; no adverse events were reported. Exploratory analyses of effectiveness found pre-post treatment pain reductions after HYP-CT with large effect (P<.001; β=-1.64). While the study was not powered to detect significant between-group differences at discharge, effect sizes revealed decreases in average pain (Cohen's d=-0.13), pain interference (d=-0.10), and pain catastrophizing (d=-0.20) in the HYP-CT group relative to control and increases in self-efficacy (d=0.27) and pain acceptance (d=0.15).

CONCLUSIONS: It is feasible to provide HYP-CT to inpatients with SCI, and HYP-CT results in substantial reductions in SCI pain. The study is the first to show a psychological-based nonpharmacologic intervention that may reduce SCI pain during inpatient rehabilitation. A definitive efficacy trial is warranted.

