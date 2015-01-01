Abstract

BACKGROUND: Whether pretreatment working memory and response inhibition function are associated with the rapid and sustained antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine among patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and strong suicidal ideation is unclear.

METHODS: We enrolled 65 patients with TRD, comprising 33 who received a single infusion of 0.5 mg/kg ketamine and 32 who received a placebo infusion. The participants performed working memory and go/no-go tasks prior to infusion. We assessed suicidal symptoms at baseline and on postinfusion Days 2, 3, 5, and 7.

RESULTS: The full remission of suicidal symptoms persisted for 3 days after a single ketamine infusion and the ketamine-related antisuicidal effect persisted for 1 week. Lower cognitive impairment at baseline (indicated by a higher rate of correct responses on a working memory task) was associated with the rapid and sustained antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine in patients with TRD and strong suicidal ideation.

DISCUSSION: Patients with TRD and strong suicidal ideation but low cognitive impairment may benefit the most from the antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine.

