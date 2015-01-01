SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lin WC, Su TP, Li CT, Wu HJ, Tsai SJ, Bai YM, Tu PC, Chen MH. J. Psychopharmacol. 2023; 37(8): 795-801.

Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing

10.1177/02698811231182107

37332247

BACKGROUND: Whether pretreatment working memory and response inhibition function are associated with the rapid and sustained antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine among patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and strong suicidal ideation is unclear.
METHODS: We enrolled 65 patients with TRD, comprising 33 who received a single infusion of 0.5 mg/kg ketamine and 32 who received a placebo infusion. The participants performed working memory and go/no-go tasks prior to infusion. We assessed suicidal symptoms at baseline and on postinfusion Days 2, 3, 5, and 7.
RESULTS: The full remission of suicidal symptoms persisted for 3 days after a single ketamine infusion and the ketamine-related antisuicidal effect persisted for 1 week. Lower cognitive impairment at baseline (indicated by a higher rate of correct responses on a working memory task) was associated with the rapid and sustained antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine in patients with TRD and strong suicidal ideation.
DISCUSSION: Patients with TRD and strong suicidal ideation but low cognitive impairment may benefit the most from the antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine.


Antidepressive Agents; antisuicidal effect; Cognition; Depression; Depressive Disorder, Major; Depressive Disorder, Treatment-Resistant; Humans; Ketamine; response inhibition; Suicidal Ideation; working memory

