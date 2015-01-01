Abstract

Previous research has consistently found that patients with cancer, at any point across the cancer care trajectory, from diagnosis to end of life, are at a heightened risk of suicide.1-4 This robust evidence illuminates the need for resources that support the integration of routine suicide risk assessment in oncology. Thoughts of death and dying are common for many with cancer, yet they must be distinguished from specific thoughts associated with suicide. Suicide assessment is of great priority for specific cancer populations, for example, patients with thoracic, pancreatic, and head and neck cancer (HNC), who have been identified as being at an even higher risk of suicide.1-4 Moreover, assessment is a critical aspect of behavioral health and distress management in the oncology setting, which is also an American College of Surgeon Commission on Cancer accreditation requirement for US cancer centers.5-7 To date, oncology clinicians find themselves directly addressing mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety, in patients with cancer. However, psychosocial distress, including suicide, remains under-recognized by many oncology clinicians in both community and academic settings.8-11 Clinicians support the use of validated assessments and may feel unprepared to inquire about suicidal ideation and be unaware of associated risk factors, for example, male sex, elderly, depression, hopelessness, and previous attempts warranting triage and intervention.1-4,8,9 Others note that they lack both access to adequate brief measures and time to conduct lengthy assessment in busy clinical environments.10,11 Empirical data on the impact of the implementation of routine suicide assessment programs within the oncology care outpatient setting remain lacking, including data detailing both the barriers and facilitators for optimal implementation.

