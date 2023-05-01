Abstract

Background



I am writing to draw attention to the alarming phenomenon of self-immolation suicide among Kurdish women, which has become a widespread phenomenon in recent years. Self-immolation suicide refers to the act of setting oneself on fire as a means of ending one's life [6]. In many cases, it is considered a form of protest or an expression of desperation and hopelessness. Although self-immolation suicide has occurred in many cultures throughout history, it is particularly prevalent among Kurdish

Factors contributing to self-immolation among Kurdish Women



The reasons for self-immolation among Kurdish women are complex and multifaceted; there are several factors that contribute to this phenomenon. One of the main factors is the prevalence of gender-based violence and discrimination. Kurdish women are subjected to domestic violence and honour killings [7]. When seeking justice or protection through the legal system, they may encounter challenges due to potential biases that may exist within it [8].



Furthermore, Kurdish women sometimes face great

Key solution: implications of prevention



Although there is no easy solution to this problem. Meanwhile, the recent literature recommended some solutions to prevent self-immolation, such as avoiding kerosene and other fuels at home, being aware of the complications of burn injuries and using counseling services [5]. The novelty of this article is that the prevention of self-immolation among Kurdish women has never been systematically addressed, and we believe that the case of Kurdish women is different from the others, as it requires a...

Language: en