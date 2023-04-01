|
Citation
|
Gräßel E, Lauer N. Z. Evid. Fortbild. Qual. Gesundhwes. 2023; 179: 95-105.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37263875
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The continuum of Alzheimer's disease (AD) comprises three stages: the pre-clinical stage (with few to no subjective symptoms), the prodromal stage (measurable mild cognitive impairment) and the final stage of clinically manifest (AD) dementia. Neuropathological correlates in accordance with these stages have been found with varying frequency. The aim of early AD diagnosis is to determine such correlates in these preclinical and prodromal stages and to determine the probability of the manifestation of a later AD dementia. In this regard, the prognostic validity is of vital importance. From the perspective of those affected, the issue of early diagnosis cannot be reduced to AD, although Alzheimer's dementia is by far the most common form of dementia. The aim of this review is to provide a literature-based overview of the advantages and disadvantages of early AD diagnosis in contrast to other types of dementia. Based on this, recommendations will be formulated for the prioritisation of early diagnostic advantages and disadvantages in the patient counselling situation in clinical practice.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Advantages and disadvantages; Alzheimer Disease; Alzheimer-Krankheit; Alzheimeŕs disease; Biomarker; Biomarkers; Cognitive Dysfunction; Dementia; Demenz; Early diagnosis; Early Diagnosis; Ethical issues; Ethische Fragen; Frühdiagnostik; Germany; Humans; Sensitivity and Specificity; Vor- und Nachteile