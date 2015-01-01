Abstract

This study explores the factors involved in the capacity of newly trained suicide prevention gatekeepers to engage in the identification and support of people at risk of suicide. In-depth telephone interviews were conducted with 18 gatekeepers from various settings who had participated in a larger quantitative study of the impact of gatekeeper training. Conventional content analysis was performed on the data collected. Participants said that gatekeeper training provided key information and legitimized their role. Previous experience with suicidal friends and family members motivated their involvement and helped them to engage with at-risk individuals. Support available from the setting, including attitudes toward suicide, resources for referrals and promotion of the gatekeeper activities, were instrumental in gatekeepers' ability to fulfill their role. Gatekeeper programs may benefit from adopting a comprehensive approach to gatekeeper helping behaviors by attending to their contextual influences, and the effects of gatekeepers' personal experiences.

Language: en