|
Citation
|
Timm MJ, Robertson CL, Zhand N. Can. J. Psychiatry 2024; 69(2): 138-139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37537872
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
People with schizophrenia have an increased mortality rate1 and decreased life expectancy2 relative to the general population. Mortality is elevated across a range of causes, including medical illness, suicide, and accidents.1,2 Despite an urgent need to understand mortality trends in order to design protective interventions, the mortality rate and causes of death of people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSDs) have not been studied within the context of a Canadian tertiary mental healthcare centre.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Cause of Death; chart review; Humans; life expectancy; Life Expectancy; mortality; Mortality; retrospective; Risk Factors; schizophrenia; Schizophrenia; Suicide