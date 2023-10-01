Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with bipolar disorder (BD) are at high risk of suicidal ideation (SI), and BD patients with suicidal ideation (BDSI) have shown marked abnormalities in spontaneous brain function. Cognitive impairment, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the core symptoms of BD. However, few studies have addressed the association between cognitive performance and abnormal spontaneous brain function in BDSI.

METHODS: In the current study, the MATRICS Consensus Cognitive Battery (MCCB) was used to assess cognitive performance in BDSI (n = 20), BD subjects without suicidal ideation (BDNSI) (n = 24) and healthy controls (HC) (n = 30). Their cognitive performance was then correlated with amplitude of low frequency fluctuation (ALFF) values obtained by resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI).

RESULTS: We found that ALFF was significantly higher in the left precuneus and right posterior cingulate cortex in the BDSI group and significantly lower in the right precuneus in the BDNSI group than in the HC group. In addition, in the BDSI group, visual learning performance was positively correlated with ALFF values in the left precuneus.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support the notion that BD patients present with ALFF abnormalities, which are associated with cognitive performance in BDSI.

Language: en