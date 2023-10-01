|
Feng S, Zhou S, Huang Y, Peng R, Han R, Li H, Yi Y, Feng Y, Ning Y, Han W, Zhang Z, Liu C, Li J, Wen X, Wu K, Wu F. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; 344: 628-634.
37838272
BACKGROUND: Patients with bipolar disorder (BD) are at high risk of suicidal ideation (SI), and BD patients with suicidal ideation (BDSI) have shown marked abnormalities in spontaneous brain function. Cognitive impairment, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the core symptoms of BD. However, few studies have addressed the association between cognitive performance and abnormal spontaneous brain function in BDSI.
Amplitude of low frequency fluctuation; Bipolar disorder; Bipolar Disorder; Brain; Cognition; Cognitive performance; Humans; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Parietal Lobe; Resting-state functional magnetic resonance; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation