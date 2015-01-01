Abstract

Depression is a common mental disorder characterized by low emotions, loss of interest, insufficient energy, and decreased self-evaluation. According to statistics, hundreds of millions of people worldwide are affected by depression, and about 10% of them are accompanied by suicidal behavior.1 Suicide, as one of the serious consequences of depression, not only poses a threat to the patient's own life, but also has a profound impact on their family and society. In the past few decades, with the development of psychology and psychiatry, people have gained a deeper understanding of depression and its accompanying suicidal behavior. At present, various treatment methods have been proposed and applied, among which comprehensive nursing is a medical model that covers multiple aspects. It organically combines resources such as medical care, nursing, psychological support, and social assistance, aiming to comprehensively pay attention to the physical and mental health of patients.2 In patients with depression and suicidal behavior, comprehensive nursing may have potential advantages and effects, and it is worth further in-depth research and application. Therefore, in this study, we will focus on the effectiveness of comprehensive care for patients with depression and suicidal behavior, as reported below. A study was conducted on 70 patients with depression and suicidal behavior who visited our hospital from June 2022 to June 2023. They were randomly divided into a control group of 35 cases and an experimental group of 35 cases using a random number table method. Control group consists of 15 males and 20 females, aged 18-63 years, with an average age of 42.29±3.36 years. The disease course was 1-8 years, with an average age of 4.07±0.95 years. In the experimental group there were 16 males and 19 females, aged 19-65 years, with an average age of 42.51±3.47 years. The disease course was 1-9 years, with an average age of 4.63±1.21 years. Compared with the basic data of the two groups, P>0.05 shows no significant difference and can be compared. Inclusion criteria were: 1) meeting the diagnostic criteria for depression in DSM-5 or ICD-10; 2) depression symptoms for at least 2 weeks, and the HAMD score ≥17 points; 3) patient that recently had suicidal thoughts, plans, or attempted suicide; and 4) no serious psychoactive substance dependence, obvious schizophrenia, manic episode or other important mental disorders. Exclusion criteria were: 1) combined with severe organic diseases, such as advanced cancer or end-stage diseases; 2) patients with intellectual disabilities or inability to communicate effectively; 3) patients who are unable to accept or participate in comprehensive nursing interventions, such as refusing medication or psychotherapy; and 4) patients who are participating in other drug trials or psychological intervention studies. The control group received routine care. Firstly, nursing staff should understand the patient's depressive symptoms and suicide risk, establish good nursing relationships and communication channels, and make the patient feel cared for and supported. Secondly, nursing staff should give antidepressants in strict accordance with the doctor's prescription, and closely monitor the drug reactions and side effects of patients. At the same time, nursing staff provide relevant drug knowledge and precautions to help patients and their families understand the importance of drugs and the correct use methods. In addition, should listen...

Language: en