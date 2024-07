Abstract

Depression in old age is often underdiagnosed, although it is the leading mental health problem at this age. The significance of assessment and adequate treatment of depression among elderly patients cannot be overstated, since it significantly impairs the quality of life, increases morbidity and mortality in many of the chronic disease groups. In addition, it is a primary risk factor in completed suicide, which occurs up to three times more often among elderly than in other age groups. In our non-systematic (narrative) summary study, we briefly review the clinical picture and differential diagnosis of depression in elderly patients, as well as the main aspects of screening and treatment. The clinical characteristics and the pathology of the disease at this age raise a number of methodological questions that could be the subject of further empirical studies. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(39): 1537-1543.

Language: hu