Abstract

The Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health recently published a review article by Aran et al. (2023) containing important findings about patterns of suicidality in Newcomers. Although the review provided a valuable contribution to the literature, there was an issue with misclassification of the type of review and analysis the authors conducted. In this letter, I make the distinction between the relevant types of review and analyses and emphasize the importance of correctly identifying systematic reviews and meta-analyses to help provide clarity in the ongoing debate about the value of systematic reviews and meta-analyses. I recommend Aran et al. (2023) re-evaluate the classification and presentation of their important research to avoid confusion and mitigate potential adverse impacts on the scientific community.

Language: en