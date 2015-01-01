SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McGray TL. J. Immigr. Minor. Health 2024; 26(1): 1-2.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10903-023-01560-8

37874425

The Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health recently published a review article by Aran et al. (2023) containing important findings about patterns of suicidality in Newcomers. Although the review provided a valuable contribution to the literature, there was an issue with misclassification of the type of review and analysis the authors conducted. In this letter, I make the distinction between the relevant types of review and analyses and emphasize the importance of correctly identifying systematic reviews and meta-analyses to help provide clarity in the ongoing debate about the value of systematic reviews and meta-analyses. I recommend Aran et al. (2023) re-evaluate the classification and presentation of their important research to avoid confusion and mitigate potential adverse impacts on the scientific community.


Humans; Meta-analysis; Meta-Analysis as Topic; Review; Scoping review; Suicidal Ideation; Systematic review; Systematic Reviews as Topic

