Commentary on: El-Sayed MM, Elhay ESA, Taha SM, et al. Efficacy of acceptance and commitment therapy on impulsivity and suicidality among clients with bipolar disorders: a randomized control trial. BMC Nurs. 2023 Aug 17;22(1):271. doi: 10.1186/s12912-023-01443-1.

Implications for practice and research



To treat impulsivity and suicidal ideation in patients with bipolar disorder (BD), realistic adjunctive psychological interventions that are easy to implement should be developed.



Future research should focus on developing more comprehensive instruments that integrates various components of acceptance and impulsive behaviours and explore the long-term efficacy of acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).



Context



While suicide and suicide attempts (SA) are persistently surging public health problems,1-3 impulsivity and suicide ideation (SI) are associated with SAs and mortality in BDs.2 Although several studies have explored …

