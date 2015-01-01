|
Ghassemi AE. Evid. Based Nurs. 2024; 27(3): e110.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
37949634
Commentary on: El-Sayed MM, Elhay ESA, Taha SM, et al. Efficacy of acceptance and commitment therapy on impulsivity and suicidality among clients with bipolar disorders: a randomized control trial. BMC Nurs. 2023 Aug 17;22(1):271. doi: 10.1186/s12912-023-01443-1.
Language: en
Adult; Bipolar Disorder; Evidence-Based Nursing; Female; Humans; Impulsive Behavior; Male; Mental Health; Nursing Research; Public Health; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide; Suicide Prevention