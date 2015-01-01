Abstract

In the article published in this journal, the authors discussed the positive and direct correlation between suicide, social isolation and loneliness among the youth.1 Similarly, individuals who are incarcerated, or Persons-Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in the Philippines, suffer from the same social isolation, hopelessness, loneliness, the end of dreams or ambitions, and even life itself. Being behind bars means being deprived of freedom, family and some necessities in life, which can and does have devastating effects on the PDLs.2 Imprisonment results in social seclusion, as relationships are severed, and some are forgotten by spouses, family and friends. They feel uncared for. Additionally, PDLs face social stigma as they are labeled as criminals and beyond redemption.



To help prevent suicidal thoughts, the Church, government, schools and non-governmental organizations work together to rekindle hope and rebuild the lives of incarcerated individuals through a Restorative Justice program. This program includes interventions such as restitution, community service, counseling, education, vocation or life skills programs, spiritual development sessions and group therapy. ...

Language: en