Citation
Hill NT, Chen W, Downs J. Med. J. Aust. 2024; 220(1): e54.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38009555
Abstract
To the Editor: The perspective by Smith-Merry and colleagues identifies that people with psychosocial disability (disability attributed to mental ill-health) have one of the lowest rates of plan utilisation within the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS; about 53%).1 Data from December 2022 show fewer of their claims are made on capacity building (behavioural interventions) and capital (personal care and recreational expense) compared with core support on daily living (ie, transport and other consumables).2 Thus, people with psychosocial disability receive fewer supports in areas with the greatest potential to promote their functional recovery.
Language: en
Keywords
Disabled persons; Disabled Persons; Humans; Insurance, Disability; Suicide