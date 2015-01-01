Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) is an evidence-based approach which embeds behavioral health providers (BHPs) into primary care. Whether patients with suicidal ideation (SI) are willing to engage in CoCM is unclear.

METHODS: Using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) administrative data from primary care practices within an urban academic health system, we identified patients with and without SI who were referred to a CoCM BHP. We compared engagement, defined as attendance at ≥1 CoCM visit, across groups.

RESULTS: Between 2018 and 2022, 7391 primary care patients were referred to a CoCM BHP. Eight hundred and ninety-two of these patients reported SI on the PHQ-9 (754 on "several days" during the previous 2 weeks and 138 on "more than half or most days"). Across groups, most patients engaged in CoCM. Patients reporting SI on several days engaged at a lower rate (61.4%) than those reporting SI on more than half or most days (65.9%). Both SI groups engaged at a lower rate than the 6499 patients who did not report SI (67.5%).

CONCLUSION: Most patients referred to a CoCM BHP engaged in ≥1 visit. Rates were lower for patients with SI, with the lowest rate among those reporting SI on several days.

Language: en