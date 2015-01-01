|
Candon M, Wolk CB, Kattan Khazanov G, Oslin DW, Pieri MF, Press MJ, Anderson E, Jager-Hyman S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; 54(1): 15-23.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37916734
INTRODUCTION: The Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) is an evidence-based approach which embeds behavioral health providers (BHPs) into primary care. Whether patients with suicidal ideation (SI) are willing to engage in CoCM is unclear.
Language: en
collaborative care; engagement; Follow-Up Studies; Humans; primary care; Primary Health Care; Psychiatry; Suicidal Ideation; suicide