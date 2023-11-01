|
Gómez-Romero MR, Montoro-Pérez N, Martín-Baena D, Talavera-Ortega M, Montejano-Lozoya R. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2024; 75: 1-7.
PURPOSE: The aims of this study were: 1) to describe the rates of risk of having an Eating Disorder (ED) and the rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and 2) to examine the relationship between the risk of having an ED with suicidal thoughts and behaviors in adolescents enrolled in educational centers in the Community of Valencia (Spain).
Adolescent; Adolescents; Cross-Sectional Studies; Eating disorders; Feeding and Eating Disorders; Female; Humans; Male; School nursing; Schools; Spain; Suicidal behavior; Suicidal Ideation