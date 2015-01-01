Abstract

Chen et al.1 reported suicidal ideation (SI) and the associated risk factors among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivors who recovered from the first wave of the pandemic in Wuhan, China. While that cross-sectional study based on electronic medical records of the Jianghan District provided a valuable insight into the issue, some concerns remained to be addressed.



First, apart from the factors analyzed in that study, extensive research has indicated associations of an increased risk of SI with other variables, such as substance abuse, chronic pain, a disability status, physical dysfunctions and a family history of suicide in first-degree relatives.2-4 Therefore, the inclusion of medical conditions and family history may minimize ascertainment bias in interpreting their findings.



Second, although the study investigated the effect of perceived stigma from COVID-19 on SI, the impact of misinformation was not addressed. Misinformation has been shown to have potentially serious implications at both individual and community levels.5 Infodemics, including rumors, stigma and conspiracy theories, have been commonly reported during the pandemic. Hence, misinformation may be a potential confounding factor.

Language: en