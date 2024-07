Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The emergency department (ED) is pivotal in treating serious injuries, making it a valuable source for population-based injury surveillance. In Victoria, information that is relevant to injury surveillance is collected in the Victorian Emergency Minimum Dataset (VEMD). This study aims to assess the data quality of the VEMD as an injury data source by comparing it with the Victorian Admitted Episodes Dataset (VAED).



DESIGN: A retrospective observational study of administrative healthcare data. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: VEMD and VAED data from July 2014 to June 2019 were compared. Including only hospitals contributing to both datasets, cases that (1) arrived at the ED and (2) were subsequently admitted, were selected.



RESULTS: While the overall number of cases was similar, VAED outnumbered VEMD cases (414 630 vs 404 608), suggesting potential under-reporting of injuries in the ED. Age-related differences indicated a relative under-representation of older individuals in the VEMD. Injuries caused by falls or transport, and intentional injuries were relatively under-reported in the VEMD.



CONCLUSIONS: Injury cases were more numerous in the VAED than in the VEMD even though the number is expected to be equal based on case selection. Older patients were under-represented in the VEMD; this could partly be attributed to patients being admitted for an injury after they presented to the ED with a non-injury ailment. The patterns of under-representation described in this study should be taken into account in ED-based injury incidence reporting.

Language: en