Abstract

Superior vena cava (SVC) syndrome, once a rarity, has seen an uptick in cases with diverse origins. While this disease process is clinically diagnosable, imaging modalities and tissue biopsies further refine interventions. The clinical presentation includes but is not limited to edema of the arms, neck, and head, facial plethora, cyanosis, and or distention of subcutaneous vessels. SVC syndrome can be attributed to extrinsic compression or thrombosis in many cases. If symptoms are not life-threatening, the overall morbidity is based on the underlying root cause. Few cases have been reported with associated death due to epistaxis. However, the obstruction itself can be initially asymptomatic and then slowly progress over months to years. This case report highlights a distinct instance of SVC syndrome with notable risk factors: implantable cardioverter defibrillator placement and prior cardiac trauma status post-intervention.

