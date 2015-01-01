Abstract

Background It is crucial to analyze the trends of fatal injuries among pedestrians, passengers, motorcycle riders, and drivers of three- and four-wheelers in traffic accidents.



OBJECTIVE To ascertain the trend of fatal injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen across different victim categories in vehicular accidents.



MATERIALS AND METHODS An autopsy-based prospective study was carried out in the mortuary of a rural tertiary care hospital. A total of 108 fatal cases of vehicular accidents were taken into consideration. All natural and unnatural deaths, other than those stemming from vehicle crashes, were excluded from this study; only the victims of fatal vehicular accidents were included.



RESULTS Males outnumbered female victims by 8.8:1. The age range of 41-60 years was the most affected (38.9%). The greatest number of victims (17, or 15.8%) were male motorcycle riders in the range of 21-40 years. Most vehicular mishaps (61; 56.5%) occurred during the evening. The most frequent injury pattern reported was head injuries (53.4%).



CONCLUSIONS Motorcycle riders constituted the most severely injured victim category in a vehicular accident. Most mishaps occurred in the dark because of inadequate lighting or bad road conditions in rural areas. Furthermore, the most frequently occurring type of injury was an injury to the head, which may be an outcome of riders' lack of compliance with the mandatory helmet-use policy.

