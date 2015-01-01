Abstract

BACKGROUND: Telephobia is a kind of anxiety disorder in which the individual is afraid of either answering or making telephone calls. This study was conducted to determine the prevalence of telephobia among medical students and to determine the association of socio-demographic and other factors with this disorder.



METHODS: A total of 320 undergraduate medical students were enrolled at a tertiary medical college in Western India, of which 300 (93.75%) responded to the survey. A stratified sampling strategy with the proportional allocation method was used in which 40 males and 20 females were selected from each year of students, spanning 5 years. A specially designed semi-structured questionnaire was used for the study, consisting of demographic data, purpose of using the internet, gadget used, and a 10-item telephobia questionnaire modified from the Severity Measure for Agoraphobia-Adult (SMA-A) Questionnaire to measure student's avoidance of telephone calling and receiving.



RESULTS: The mean age of the study participants was 21.91 (±1.84) years, and most of the students were urban residents (184, 61.3%). The prevalence of mild, moderate, and severe telephobia was 33.0%, 7.67%, and 1.33%, respectively, giving an overall prevalence of 42%. Univariate analysis revealed that male gender (χ(2) = 9.822, df = 3, p = 0.0201), higher duration of internet usage (χ(2) = 41.15, df = 9, p value < 0.000), and viewing porn (χ(2) = 15.94, df = 3, p = 0.0011) had significant association with higher severity of telephobia. Viewing of porn sites was reported by 65 (21.7%) medical students, exclusively among males.



CONCLUSION: A prevalence of 9% moderate to severe telephobia among medical students is much alarming, which may aggravate further as the students move from academic to clinical settings. The phenomenon of telephobia needs further exploration, to find its determinants and predictors, especially among vulnerable populations.

Language: en