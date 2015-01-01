|
Kennedy C, Ignatowicz A, Odland ML, Abdul-Latif AM, Belli A, Howard A, Whitaker J, Chu KM, Ferreira K, Owolabi EO, Nyamathe S, Tabiri S, Ofori B, Pognaa Kunfah SM, Yakubu M, Bekele A, Alyande B, Nzasabimana P, Byiringiro JC, Davies J. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e082098.
38955369
OBJECTIVES: To understand commonalities and differences in injured patient experiences of accessing and receiving quality injury care across three lower-income and middle-income countries.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; South Africa; Interviews as Topic; Rural Population; Ghana; Patient-Centered Care; *Qualitative Research; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; *Health Services Accessibility; *Quality of Health Care; Africa South of the Sahara; Quality in health care; Rwanda