SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kennedy C, Ignatowicz A, Odland ML, Abdul-Latif AM, Belli A, Howard A, Whitaker J, Chu KM, Ferreira K, Owolabi EO, Nyamathe S, Tabiri S, Ofori B, Pognaa Kunfah SM, Yakubu M, Bekele A, Alyande B, Nzasabimana P, Byiringiro JC, Davies J. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e082098.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjopen-2023-082098

PMID

38955369

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To understand commonalities and differences in injured patient experiences of accessing and receiving quality injury care across three lower-income and middle-income countries.

DESIGN: A qualitative interview study. The interviews were audiorecorded, transcribed and thematically analysed. SETTING: Urban and rural settings in Ghana, South Africa and Rwanda. PARTICIPANTS: 59 patients with musculoskeletal injuries.

RESULTS: We found five common barriers and six common facilitators to injured patient experiences of accessing and receiving high-quality injury care. The barriers encompassed issues such as service and treatment availability, transportation challenges, apathetic care, individual financial scarcity and inadequate health insurance coverage, alongside low health literacy and information provision. Facilitators included effective information giving and informed consent practices, access to health insurance, improved health literacy, empathetic and responsive care, comprehensive multidisciplinary management and discharge planning, as well as both informal and formal transportation options including ambulance services. These barriers and facilitators were prevalent and shared across at least two countries but demonstrated intercountry and intracountry (between urbanity and rurality) variation in thematic frequency.

CONCLUSION: There are universal factors influencing patient experiences of accessing and receiving care, independent of the context or healthcare system. It is important to recognise and understand these barriers and facilitators to inform policy decisions and develop transferable interventions aimed at enhancing the quality of injury care in sub-Saharan African nations.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; South Africa; Interviews as Topic; Rural Population; Ghana; Patient-Centered Care; *Qualitative Research; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; *Health Services Accessibility; *Quality of Health Care; Africa South of the Sahara; Quality in health care; Rwanda

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print