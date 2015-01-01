Abstract

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 infection is associated with significant depressive and anxiety symptoms and stress. We examined the prevalences of depressive and anxiety symptoms and perceived stress among patients with COVID-19.



METHODS: Clinically stable patients with COVID-19 aged 18 to 60 years who were admitted between April 2021 and September 2021 to the MES Medical College in Kerala, India were prospectively recruited. They were assessed using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, the Hamilton Anxiety Scale, and the Perceived Stress Scale.



RESULTS: Of 112 patients screened, 103 were included in the analysis. Depression scores were higher in patients of lower socio-economic status (p = 0.04), of unemployed (p = 0.01), and with longer hospital stays (p < 0.001). Anxiety scores were higher in patients aged 31 to 40 years (p = 0.04), of lower socio-economic status (p = 0.01), with a history of psychiatric illness (p = 0.006), and with a history of self-harm (p = 0.019). Perceived stress scores were higher in patients of lower socio-economic status (p = 0.02), with a history of psychiatric illness (p = 0.001), and with a history of self-harm (p = 0.022).



CONCLUSION: Socio-economic status, employment status, a history of psychiatric illness, and duration of hospital stay are associated with depression, anxiety, and stress among patients with COVID-19.

