Abstract

Several studies have reported the effects of gait speed and balance on hypertension, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular diseases (Fig. 1; top right-pointing arrow). According to a 4-year follow-up of 2733 older Chinese adults with objectively measured walking speeds, the faster the walking speed, the lower the risk of developing hypertension [1]. This association was evident in obese individuals but not thin ones [1]. A causal analysis using Mendelian randomization in a sample of 340,000 participants of European ancestry from the UK Biobank showed that a faster habitual walking pace had a protective effect on cardiovascular disease risk [2]. This protective effect was 45% mediated through body mass index [2]. Conversely, hypertension and lipid abnormalities may affect walking speed and balance (Fig. 1, bottom left arrow). The results of a cross-sectional study of 268 patients with vascular risk factors but without Parkinsonism or dementia showed significantly higher rates of gait and balance impairment in patients with lacunar infarctions, periventricular hyperintensities, white matter hyperintensities, and microcerebrovascular disease [3], suggesting that hypertension and lipid abnormalities may affect gait and balance impairments via microcerebrovascular disorders. ...

