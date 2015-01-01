|
Citation
|
Testoff AC, Pauley JL, Brewer M, Weidlich CP, Koru-Sengul T, Solle NS, Caban-Martinez AJ. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38955804
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Estimate in a sample of U.S. fire investigators the: (1) prevalence of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) risk and mental health services use; and (2) association between organizational stigma and mental health disorders.
Language: en