Citation
Buckner JD, Sullivan JM, Thomas KL, Shepherd JM, Zvolensky MJ. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38955251
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Although Black Americans tend to consume less alcohol than non-Hispanic/Latine White Americans, Black Americans who do drink alcohol appear at especially high risk for negative alcohol-related problems. This alcohol-based health disparity indicates a need to identify psycho-sociocultural factors that may play a role in drinking and related problems to inform prevention and treatment efforts. Minority stress-based models posit that stressors such as racism increase negative emotions, which may be associated with using substances such as alcohol to cope with negative emotions. Yet, little research has directly assessed emotional reactions to racism and whether it plays a role in drinking-related behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Discrimination; African American; Black; Minority stress; Racism; Alcohol-related problems; Emotional reactivity