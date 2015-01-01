Abstract

Although intimate partner violence (IPV) is an important risk factor for child physical abuse, most IPV-exposed children are not evaluated for abusive injuries. A Community Advisory Board (CAB) was formed to (a) optimize a program to evaluate IPV-exposed children for abusive injuries and (b) inform research methods to engage IPV victims and their children. The objectives of this study were to implement and to evaluate the family violence CAB. Following best practices on CAB formation, we recruited local stakeholders with key roles as service providers, community leaders, and knowledge experts in IPV, child abuse, and emergency care. Fourteen members met bimonthly to develop a family-centered intervention and to inform research and advocacy activities. A shared memorandum of understanding outlined goals and objectives. One year after the CAB's implementation, a research assistant interviewed CAB members to understand their experiences, perceived benefits of participation, and desired improvements. Eleven CAB members, including an IPV survivor, participated. Emerging categories included (a) motivations to join the CAB (victim advocacy), (b) benefits of participation (development of relationships among members and increased acceptability of research methods), (c) facilitators of sustainability (program adaptability and development of trust), and (d) desired improvements (case-based follow-up). The CAB was successfully implemented and facilitated the development of collaborative relationships among stakeholders with key roles in IPV and child abuse. The CAB led to community member-proposed changes in research activities and clinical care for victims of IPV.

Language: en