Abstract

Background and Objectives: Suicide is one of the causes of death worldwide, which causes a long-term impact on the family, society, and economy. The present study investigated suicidal behavior in suicide attempters based on depression with the mediation of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness.

Materials and Methods: The current study is descriptive and correlational. A total of 365 patients who attempted suicide and were hospitalized at Baharloo Hospital in Tehran in 2022 were selected through convenience sampling. Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II), Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ) (thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness), and the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) were administered to the suicide attempters. The Sobel test was used to examine mediation hypotheses, and structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to evaluate the proposed model.

Results: The results showed that there were positive and significant relationships between depression score and suicidal behavior (r=0.314, p<0.001), thwarted belongingness and suicidal behavior (r=0.395, p<0.001), and perceived burdensomeness and suicidal behavior (r=0.410, p<0.001). The model fit indices confirmed the path of depression to suicidal behavior and depression with the mediation of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness.

Conclusion: The results of this study showed that depression plays a crucial role in suicidal behavior directly and indirectly through the mediation of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. Therefore, identification, diagnosis, and treatment of people suffering from depression and examining interpersonal needs will effectively prevent and reduce suicidal behavior.

Key words: Depression, Thwarted belongingness, Perceived burdensomeness, Suicidal behavior

Language: en