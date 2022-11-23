Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a complicated public health issue. Despite the expectation that psychiatrists have the most knowledge of suicide from a biopsychosocial perspective, there are few studies assessing the mental health and suicide rates of psychiatrists.This study aims to assess the suicide-related attitudes and behaviors of mental health professionals, as well as the stigma associated with suicide.



METHODS: This cross-sectional survey was conducted with psychiatrists (resident in psychiatry and specialist) in Turkey. An online survey was created via the Google Forms public web address. Online questionnaires were delivered through Google Forms by emailing and messaging on WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Yahoo groups.The study was performed between November 23, 2022 and February 23, 2023. The Socio-demographic Information Form and the Stigma of Suicide Scale (SOSS) were used to evaluate the participants.



RESULTS: 225 psychiatrists participated in the study. All participants reported low levels of stigmatization related to suicide. Assistant physicians had significantly higher scores in the elevation/norming subscale compared to specialist physicians (p=0.018). Participants who believe in a religion received significantly higher scores in the stigmatization and isolation/depression subscales compared to those who do not believe (p=0.006, p=0.003, respectively). Participants without a history of suicidal ideation received significantly higher scores in the stigmatization subscale compared to those who have had suicidal ideation (p=0.004).





DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: Although the stigma scores related to suicide reported by the participants were low, we know that the suicide rates among psychiatrists are high. Psychiatrists may hide, deny, and rationalize their feelings, thoughts, and beliefs about suicide.

Keywords: Suicide, social stigma, denial, psychiatrists