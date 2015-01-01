Abstract

A disproportionately high number of adverse health outcomes, particularly mental health issues, disproportionately impact female residents of shelter homes. This study aimed to investigate suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as social stigma, among female residents in shelter homes. The sample comprised 200 females residing in various shelter homes in South Punjab, with the study utilizing the Suicidal Affect-Behavior-Cognition Scale (SABCS), the Okasha Suicidality Scale, and the Self-Stigma of Seeking Help (SSOSH) to measure the identified variables. Employing a descriptive and correlational research design, the study revealed significant associations among suicidal conduct, societal stigma, and the propensity to commit suicide among females residing in shelter homes. Notably, stigma emerged as a prominent risk factor influencing both suicidal thoughts and actions. The findings of this research contribute valuable insights into the likelihood of suicide attempts among female shelter home residents and underscore the pivotal role that social stigma plays in this context. This knowledge can inform targeted interventions and support strategies for improving the mental health outcomes of this vulnerable population.



