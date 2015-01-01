Abstract

The United States is currently experiencing two intersecting health crises: unacceptably high rates of both intimate partner violence (IPV) and pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality.1,2 IPV increases perinatally and is a leading cause of maternal mortality.3,4 Unique to the perinatal period is the anticipated or actual presence of a child that binds partners or parents indefinitely. Separation or leaving unsafe relationships may not be possible or desired by partners; remaining together simultaneously provides an opportunity for healing and an increased risk of violence. Systematic approaches addressing violence in families and relationships are required to address US maternal health outcomes.



Beyond the immediate concerns for safety, health risks--including care disengagement, mental health disorders, and poor perinatal and neonatal health outcomes--have been associated with IPV, including long-term effects for exposed newborns.5 Moreover, through adverse childhood experiences, IPV contributes to the multigenerational impacts of violence. In our region, PhillyPRAMS (​​Philadelphia, PA's Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System) data6 illustrate that 8.7% of birthing persons report experiencing IPV during the perinatal period, that there are higher rates of psychological IPV during pregnancy and higher physical IPV before pregnancy, and that IPV disproportionately affects respondents identifying as Black, those with Medicaid, and those with annual incomes less than $24 000. ...

Language: en