Abstract

The escalating global incidence of suicide in adolescents is drawing significant concern at an international level (Turecki et al., 2019). Moreover, several studies suggested a rise in depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic (Lee et al., 2021). Given South Korea's high rates of suicide (Gselamu and Ha, 2020), this distressing trend at the global level might be even more evident among Korean adolescents. The COVID-19 pandemic enforced social isolation, and economic disruption may have aggravated pre-existing mental health problems and led to a heightened incidence of mental health afflictions among adolescents (Lee et al., 2020), Notably, the family structure represents a factor that might increase or decrease psychological well-being and psychotypology in adolescents (Cohodes et al., 2021). While changes in mood and suicidal ideation in adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic have been assessed in previous research (Newlove-Delgado et al., 2023), to date it is unclear how different family structures moderated such changes. Thus, we aimed to assess the changes in depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts by different family structures in South Korean adolescents from 2009 to 2022. ...

