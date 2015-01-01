SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

The US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, has declared gun violence a public health crisis, calling on Americans to confront it with the same urgency that cut deaths from tobacco use and road traffic crashes.1

"Firearm violence is a public health crisis. Our failure to address it is a moral crisis," said Murthy in a video speech. It is the first time that a US surgeon general has declared gun violence a public health crisis, he noted, saying that he had been driven to act by a steady increase in gun deaths, which reached a three decade high in 2021.

In 2020 gunshot wounds became the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the US, surpassing road deaths. In 2022 a total of 4603 Americans aged 1 to 19 died by gunshot, more than …


