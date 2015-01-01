SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sagar M, Singh S, Jhajharia H, Garg S. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(7): e259023.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2023-259023

38960431

A man in his 60s presented with diminution of vision of the left eye with nasal bleeding after accidental fall. On examination his left upper eyelid was lacerated and left temporal sclera was punctured which was repaired under local anaesthesia after which he was discharged by ophthalmologists but continued to complain of pain and left nasal obstruction. A non-contrast CT of paranasal sinuses revealed fracture of medial wall of left orbit, left ethmoid haemosinus and a metallic foreign body (FB) in the septum and anterior face of sphenoid. Diagnostic nasal endoscopy performed to remove the metallic FB showed plastic splinters embedded in the mucosa of nasal cavity which was unexpected. Hence, the FB was removed in two sittings because of diagnostic dilemma.


Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Accidental Falls; Tomography, X-Ray Computed; Radiology; *Foreign Bodies/surgery/diagnostic imaging/complications; Accidents, injuries; Anterior chamber; Ear, nose and throat/otolaryngology; Endoscopy/methods; Eye Injuries, Penetrating/surgery/diagnostic imaging/complications; Eye Injuries/complications/surgery/etiology; Nasal Obstruction/etiology/surgery; Nose/injuries; Orbit/injuries/diagnostic imaging; Orbital Fractures/surgery

