Parekh V, McMinn J, Brkic A, Williams D, Boxx C, Bailey L, Reid K. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1742-6723.14462

38956974

OBJECTIVE: To determine the associations between lid and conjunctival injuries (LACI), non-fatal strangulation (NFS) and domestic family violence (DFV) in non-sexual assault.

METHODS: The present study involves an analysis of LACI in a clinical audit of 85 sequential non-sexual assault presentations.

RESULTS: LACI was present in 26.9% of non-sexual assault cases, and 47.4% of LACI patients also experienced NFS. LACI was sustained in the context of DFV in 62.9% of cases. Females made up 69.2% of LACI patients, with those between 14 and 29 years most at risk. Children were present in 12.8% of cases, 78.2% of perpetrators were male and 44.9% of patients had previously been assaulted by the same perpetrator.

CONCLUSIONS: LACI is frequently associated with NFS and/or DFV. Since NFS increases future homicide attempts and events more than sixfold, LACI is an important signal about a patient's homicide risk, expanding the dimensions of the care needed. Those experiencing LACI during an assault also need to be referred for comprehensive eye examination as soon as possible. With consent, systematic forensic photography of LACI enables its assessment and documentation, which assists the legal process. These conclusions should drive legislative consideration and reform, plus expanded education for clinicians and police.


domestic violence; family violence; assault; eye injury; black eye; non‐fatal strangulation eyelid and conjunctival injuries

