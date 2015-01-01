SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grossman ER, Deeds B, Blanco C. JAMA Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2024.1675

38959013

As the number of states legalizing cannabis for nonmedical use continues to increase, and public discourse about potential changes in its federal legal status grows, calls to elucidate and mitigate adverse population effects of cannabis use have intensified. In 2021, an estimated 36.4 million people aged 12 years or older in the US had used cannabis in the last month.1 Although cannabis use may have some beneficial effects for selected indications, and research is ongoing to provide empiric support for other indications, it is also associated with impaired cognitive and motor (including driving) ability, permanent IQ loss, lower educational achievement, reduced life satisfaction, and increased risk of psychiatric disorders.2 Approximately 1 in 10 adult regular cannabis users and 1 in 3 adult daily cannabis users develop cannabis use disorder, defined as a "problematic pattern of cannabis use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress."2


