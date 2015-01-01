SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aryankalayil JB, Ibrahim F, Dela Cruz RG, Degal E, Remick K, Maddox J, Worlton TJ, Madrid AP. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usae322

38959086

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the need for well-coordinated and inclusive approaches to enhance capacity building with partner nations (PNs), particularly those guided by the U.S. Military. In addition, global health principles such as cultural competence, local ownership, and sustainability are crucial for ensuring the success and longevity of these initiatives. Trauma system assessments have become a common forum for PN and U.S. Military engagement, especially as the threat of large-scale combat operations (LSCOs) on multiple geographic fronts continue to rise in the current geopolitical landscape.

Formal trauma care assessments guided by the U.S. Military have largely been derived from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization efforts to help participating nations meet the standard of medical care in crisis or conflict.1 The basic concept involves construction of a multi-national team with subject matter experts, evaluation of existing medical capabilities, identification of shortcomings from the mutual minimum standard of care, and synthesis of the information in order to provide prioritized recommendations. In addition, these efforts to establish interoperability between multinational medical teams are aimed at military entities.


