SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Voucharas C, Vouchara A, Tsolaki F, Tagarakis I, Tagarakis G. Trauma Case Rep 2024; 52: e101064.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tcr.2024.101064

PMID

38957178

PMCID

PMC11217741

Abstract

We present three cases of traumatic asphyxia after thoracic compression. All victims were Caucasian males aged 22-50 years. One man was crushed by a truck trailer, another was crushed by an overturned vehicle, and the last was crushed by a large heavy stone slab. None of the patients survived the accident. There was no evidence of trauma or only minor trauma from the bones or vital organs of the thoracic cavity and abdomen.


Language: en

Keywords

Thoracic compression; Thoracic trauma; Traumatic asphyxia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print