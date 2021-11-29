|
Citation
|
Aye EN, Amaeze EF, Aye RW, Eze CO, Onumonu AJ, Obikwelu CL, Oforka TO. Afr. Health Sci. 2024; 24(1): 112-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38962338
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a serious health issue among couples which is recorded more among married partners. Dishearteningly, IPV among couples who are teachers is underreported due to shame, thereby increasing the prevalence of IPV in the area of the study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Schools; Prevalence; Mental Health; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Marriage/psychology; *School Teachers/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Intimate partner violence (IPV); married primary school teachers; Nigeria/epidemiology; physical; psychological health consequences