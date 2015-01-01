Abstract

Falls among older individuals pose a significant public health challenge globally, impacting both individual wellbeing and healthcare systems. This article examines the importance of falls prevention in older people and the pivotal role of nursing in this domain. It presents statistics indicating the high prevalence of falls among older adults, highlighting their substantial impact on morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. Furthermore, it discusses the multifactorial nature of fall risk factors, including age-related changes, chronic health conditions, medication use, impaired mobility, sensory deficits and environmental hazards. Nursing interventions encompass comprehensive assessments, personalised care plans, patient education and advocacy efforts aimed at reducing fall risks and enhancing safety. By addressing intrinsic and extrinsic factors contributing to falls, nurses contribute significantly to improving the quality of life for older adults and reducing the economic burden associated with fall-related injuries.

